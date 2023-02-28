Crystal Little, RN, was surprised with a DAISY Award last week at Baptist Health Floyd. Crystal has worked at the hospital for 12 years. According to the DAISY Foundation, the DAISY Award is given to nurses who display extraordinary and compassionate care. Nurses can be nominated for the national award by patients, family members, co-workers, physicians or anyone who thinks they are worthy of the award. Crystal was nominated by the family of a patient.
Daisy Award winner at Baptist Health Floyd
