NEW ALBANY — Work will begin Wednesday to widen the left turn lane on westbound Daisy Lane at the State Street intersection, a move intended to improve traffic flow along one of the busiest corridors in Southern Indiana.
Additional signage and pavement markings will also be added as part of the project.
The intent for widening the westbound stretch of Daisy Lane is to keep traffic from backing up as motorists wait to turn left onto State Street. That area has seen an increase in development in recent years, and coupled with its close proximity to the Interstate 265 ramps, it's a busy area for traffic.
“We need to continue to make sure infrastructure there meets the number of cars we have going through the area,” said Josh Staten, director of redevelopment for New Albany.
Construction is expected to cost about $288,000 for the project. The New Albany Redevelopment Commission approved a not-to-exceed contract of $95,000 for inspection work Tuesday. The project is expected to take about 60 days to complete.
ARP funds approved for businesses, CASA
Also on Tuesday, the commission voted to expand its small business grant program and to provide funding for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Floyd County.
The money will come through the city's $16.83 million in American Relief Plan funds.
CASA Floyd County will garner $50,000 primarily to assist with marketing efforts that could help the nonprofit receive additional funding and volunteer commitments.
City Attorney Shane Gibson presented the CASA request to the commission.
“They do an invaluable service to protect children whose parents and others are unfortunately involved in the legal system,” he said.
CASA Floyd County Executive Director Jessica Staten said there are about 206 kids on the organization's wait list, and that number will likely grow when school starts back later this summer.
“When students leave for summer vacation, the number of child abuse reports go down, and when school is back in session, those reports and cases go back up,” she said.
Teachers and staff help identify cases of abuse and neglect, which leads to a greater need for volunteers during a school year.
CASA Floyd County became a standalone nonprofit at the end of 2019 after operating for two decades under the umbrella of St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities. Staten said CASA was moving forward with its marketing and fundraising campaigns, as the organization relies on volunteers and donations, but that work came to an abrupt halt due to COVID-19.
Many volunteers also stepped away from the organization during the pandemic, so CASA is prioritizing its recruiting efforts. For information on volunteering, email info@floydcountycasa.org.
The commission also OK'd $173,500 for small business grants. That money will be added to the $250,000 from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The city received more than 40 applications from businesses seeking up to $10,000 in grant funds. The city will announce the businesses receiving grants once the applications have been approved.
“Businesses have struggled over the last year and we want to make sure that they emerge from this pandemic in a fundamentally stronger position,” said Adam Dickey, a member of the commission.
