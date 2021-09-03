NEW ALBANY — A local company is helping Prosser Career Education Center buy new equipment for one of its programs through a donation.
Dan Cristiani Excavating in Clarksville has donated $5,000 to Prosser’s heavy equipment operations program. Jerry Pellman, the heavy equipment instructor at Prosser, said the donation will be used along with grants to buy a new skid loader machine.
Pellman said he wasn’t surprised by the donations from the company, noting that Dan Cristiani Excavating often helps out with the program. The donation will help expand learning opportunities for students.
“We only have so much equipment and that’s the reason I try to get as much equipment as I can,” Pellman said. “Everybody gets to run something everyday, and it keeps [the students] occupied and keeps them learning, and they all learn different equipment different days.”
Emory Jones, career education coordinator at Prosser, said the donation shows the “immense community support” for the New Albany school.
“We are here to create future leaders in their trades, so by having local businesses invest in us and show their support, not only does it help us but it helps feed into their future staff,” she said. “We are allotted a certain amount of funds from government and grants, but additional money like this really helps advance our students' learning.”
Chris Jackson, president of Dan Cristiani Excavating, said the company recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, and it was “overwhelmed” with gifts from suppliers as it planned a party to mark the occasion. They ended up with excess money that company leaders decided to put back into the community through various donations, including the contribution to Prosser.
Dan Cristiani Excavating is among the local companies represented on the advisory board for Prosser’s heavy equipment program.
“We’ve had several key employees come out of the Prosser program,” he said. I was one of them, and now I’m the president of the company — I came out of Prosser in 2003, and several other operators that came out of the program are now working and are a vital part of our organization here.”
Companies such as Dan Cristiani Excavating are key partners for the Prosser program, Pellman said.
“They give me input on what I’m teaching, how I’m going to teach, what I’m going to teach,” he said. “These are the guys that hire my students. Anybody that I have come through this class — in two years I can guarantee them a job. I can get them a job without a problem.”
Students in Pellman’s class all have to go through safety training as they learn to operate the equipment, and he tells them “they can’t be kids out here — they’ve got to be adults.”
“I have people come out here sometimes and the students are out here running the equipment, and they think it’s some sort of construction company,” he said.
Pellman is teaching 21 juniors and 18 seniors this school year. Senior Maverick Belden was among the students operating equipment during a Friday class outside the school.
“It’s pretty much just getting us ready for our next step in life,” he said.
