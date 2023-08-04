NEW ALBANY — Thursday evening at the Floyd County Public Library, the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society held their monthly meeting. The guest speaker was Michele Dutcher, and the title of the presentation was Daniel Boone’s Days in Indiana: Boone’s Indiana Track, which is also the name of the book she coauthored with her daughter, Vicky Haralovich. Dutcher has also written more books about the famous trailblazer.
Many of us are familiar with the travels of Lewis and Clark and how they helped put Indiana on the map. However, Boone also made his mark in parts of Southern Indiana. His travels were just as important and helped many pioneers make their way and settle westward.
After the program began, Dutcher talked about how she first got into her research concerning Boone.
“In 2008, I was given permission to explore Native American artifacts through the Cave River Valley nature reserve, from Salem to Campbellsburg, Indiana," Dutcher said.
After that, she presented the audience with a timeline of Boone’s life, as well as some basic ideas concerning her presentation. In 1797, Boone was hired by President John Adams to create a road leading from Cincinnati to St. Louis.
“The trail leads along what is Highway 50 today,” Dutcher said. She also showed us some color-coded routes according to Boone’s trail and those of other travelers. For example, Boone’s track were colored red, and the Native American trails were colored green.
One of the places where Boone was said to have been during the end of the late 18th Century was Endless Cave, which was formally known as Dry Clifty.
“I was intrigued because I saw a lot of initials that read D.B. in that cave. My daughter and I joked they were Daniel Boone’s, despite the fact there were so many of them. But when I found out he was in Southern Indiana, I thought at least one of those could have been his initials,” Dutcher said. Boone also explored other caves in the area and left his mark by carving his initials on the cave walls.
Outside the caves, Boone’s trail extended through Washington, Orange, and other counties of Southern Indiana. Dutcher then showed us a map of the areas where the trail had extended.
In 1808, President Thomas Jefferson wrote a letter to the House of Representatives. In it, he mentioned Boone’s route. Jefferson wanted the trail to be preserved. Boone, however, didn’t care about the legacy of his route, as he had already received his payment. Despite that, he had led many settlers to Indiana and the surrounding states.
Dutcher shared some of the resources she used for her own research, and she highlighted those which she thought were the most interesting and helpful. She also recounted some of her experiences and showed the audience photos from some of her travels including when she visited the Jeremiah Boone Cemetery in Lawrence County.
The Boone family ended up settling in northwest Missouri. In 1802, Boone connected with Shawnee tribe members who had captured him and then adopted him into their tribe.
Dutcher’s presentation was interesting and informative, as she talked about the paths which led us to where we are today.
