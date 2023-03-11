The Piankeshaw Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded two DAR Community Service Awards at its February meeting. Those honored were Stephen LaDuke, President of Frank H. Monroe Heating and Cooling, and Jeff Huber, Regional Manager of Habegger Distribution and Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems.
The DAR Community Service Award is presented for cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historic, citizenship, environmental, or conservation service activities. Award recipients reflect the needs of their communities. Those honored provide services in a wide spectrum of areas where they fill a need.
“As caretakers of the Scribner House Museum, our chapter had a difficult decision this year,” said Piankeshaw Chapter Regent Shelly Doss. “It was necessary to replace the heating and cooling system in the house. Due to the cost, our best option was to try to obtain grant money.”
The chapter started the bidding process in November 2022. One of those visiting the house was Steve LaDuke. As a lifelong southern Indiana resident, and the president of the company founded by his grandfather in 1953, he had a genuine respect and affection for the Scribner House. After the visit, he called Mr. Huber whose company distributes Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems. Mr. Huber worked with Bryant to donate the units needed. Mr. LaDuke took care of all the shipping, parts, labor, and various costs related to the installation. In total, the donation between these companies came to almost $30,000.
“When Steve LaDuke visited the house last fall, he put a plan into place that is an incredible blessing to us,” Doss said. “The Piankeshaw Chapter is delighted to award the DAR Community Service Awards to Steve LaDuke and Jeff Huber. Without charitable partners like these, caring for this iconic southern Indiana landmark would be a much greater challenge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.