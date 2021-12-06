NEW ALBANY — The Scribner House is one of the great historical sites in New Albany. It was the first frame house in the entire city, and it was built by Joel Scribner in 1814, two years before Indiana became a state.
Scribner was one of New Albany’s founding fathers. In 1917, the Piankeshaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution purchased the house from Scribner’s granddaughter, Harriet Scribner, and they have been maintaining it ever since.
The site holds an open house event twice every year: the third Saturday in May and the first Sunday in December. The latter of the two is the annual Victorian tea open house. Volunteers of the DAR dress up in traditional clothing from the Nineteenth Century to add to the atmosphere as they give visitors a glimpse of the past. The old wooden floors and antique furniture also make guests feel like they have travelled back in time.
One of the members of the Piankeshaw chapter, Kathryn Stoess Kessinger, talked about the success of the event.
“We toured over 150 people at the house, and it was so good to see the community again," she said.
Though the house has four stories, including the kitchen area at the bottom, it is relatively small. However, it has stored within it a great deal of history which has been preserved for over two centuries.
The rolling tour began on the main level, where visitors got to learn about the history of the living room and the music room. The presenter provided a detailed history of those rooms and informed visitors whether each item in the room was originally part of the house or was donated by members of the DAR.
The living room served as a school during the 19th Century, and the music room was where guests were entertained. During the tour, a live band performed in the room.
After they heard all about the first floor, visitors went up to the second story, where the master bedroom was located. Hung on the wall on top of the mantlepiece was a portrait of George Washington on the left and Martha Washington on the right. Both are artifacts that were originally in the house. One of the members of the DAR showed visitors an old bed with a rope mattress and explained how the ropes needed to be tightened for stability. In the other room on the second floor, she also showed the very first sewing machine in New Albany.
The entire third floor was the nursery with its lower ceiling on the side. The room was filled with cornhusk and porcelain dolls, all but one that were donated by members of the DAR. The presenter then explained that in most historical houses the nurseries were on the highest level so that the children could have a place to play and keep themselves out of the adults’ affairs, including any social events taking place on the first floor.
Once visitors learned about the history of the house and the main three floors, they headed downstairs into the kitchen area, in which they were served tea and cookies. It was also where people got to sit down and chat with other guests and members of the DAR.
Guests also had the option of purchasing items from the gift shop, which was open during the entire event. Though it is also small, the gift shop has the same kind of charm as the house.
There is also the Scribner Garden, complete with a patio, benches, a sculpture, a fountain and foliage. The holiday decorations draped around the entry gate and the surrounding fences give the place some cheer.
One of the members of the DAR, Ann McCormick, said, “My great aunt was Lillian Emery. We were one of the first families in New Albany. In 2013, my cousin ran the family back seven generations. I found a Daughters of the American Revolution chapter in Jeffersonville, but seven of us came from there back here. It was good for me because I wanted to be back to my hometown.” Lillian even had a school named after her, the Lillian Emery Elementary school, which closed in 2006.
The oldest surviving building in New Albany has a lot to offer. It was added to the National Registry of Historical Places in 1977, and it is still a popular site four decades later. In the words of local historian, Kimber Krajnak, “I really like the Scribner House because you feel welcome. We have to restore our local history because without history, we would have no future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.