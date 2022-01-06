The annual Ann Rogers Clark Christmas party was at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church in Jeffersonville. During the holiday celebration the chapter welcomed two new members, Sally Smith and Terri Weaver.
Doris Wyzard received a certificate for knitting hats for Cancer Patients.
A Silent Auction collected $225 to donate to the Western Kentucky Tornado victims relief fund. DAR members Priscilla Robertson and her cousin, Connie Fulton, donated clothing and necessities to the Bliss House in honor of the Ann Rogers Clark Chapter.
Two DAR Sisters were welcomes as new chapter members. Pictured from left, are: Sheila Parsons( Regent), Sally Smith (new member), Terri Weaver (new member), Kathy Hooper (Registrar) and Debbie Persons (Chaplain).
Enjoying the Christmas party, pictured from left, first row, are: Dana Crawley (Librarian), Marian Wright, Priscilla Roberson (Vice-Regent), Sheila Parsons (Regent), Terri Hill, Sandra Longest, Doris Wyzard, Kathy Hooper (Registrar), Sue Coley, Sarah Lee (Historian), Debbie Persons (Chaplain), Linda Shingleton (Treasurer), Diane Morgan (Corresponding Secretary) and Cyndi Williams. Second row: Barbara Warman (Recording Secretary), Jennifer David, Barbara Hoffman, Terri Weaver, Petsy Thacker, Darla Brogan, Debbie Nungester, Sally Smith and Carol Flynn.