Once the holidays were over, several groups came together to remove the wreaths from the graves at the New Albany National Cemetery including several veterans, their families and four members of Piankeshaw Chapter of the DAR. The final destination of the 10-truckloads of wreaths is not known. DAR members Mary Plunkett, Susie Frazier, Joyce Krajnak, and Kim Krajnak pose for a photo after the trucks are loaded.

Tags

Trending Video