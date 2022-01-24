Once the holidays were over, several groups came together to remove the wreaths from the graves at the New Albany National Cemetery including several veterans, their families and four members of Piankeshaw Chapter of the DAR. The final destination of the 10-truckloads of wreaths is not known. DAR members Mary Plunkett, Susie Frazier, Joyce Krajnak, and Kim Krajnak pose for a photo after the trucks are loaded.
DAR cleans New Albany National Cemetery
A local nonprofit holds a candlelight vigil to remember victims of the substance abuse epidemic. And, local health officials hope at-home COVID-19 testing will help alleviate some of the strain on the healthcare system
Cameron Hobbs went from the stage at New Albany High School to the stage on Broadway.
Floyd Central's Savanna Liddle
Clark "Tim" Timothy Murphy, age 66, of Paoli, IN passed away Thursday, January 20 at The Waters of Scottsburg. Mr. Murphy was born September 18, 1955 in Clark County, IN, the son of Clark T. Murphy and Ersa A. Armstrong Murphy. He was employed as a truck driver at Scott Daughtery Trucking. H…
James Gerhard Styrlander, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday. Mass will be held Thursday at 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
