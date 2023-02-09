A Park Bench Dedication ceremony was held Saturday at Richard L. Vissing Park in Jeffersonville to mark the completion of the Conservation Project — Bottle Caps to benches between the Ann Rogers Clark NSDAR Chapter and the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana Troop 1685, Clarksville.
Girl Scout Troop leader, Sarah Lee (Chapter Historian) and participating Girl Scouts received the Bronze award for their hard work on the project. Members of the Ann Rogers Clark collected bottle caps for over two years and partnered with members of the Girl Scouts who took conservation efforts to the next level by recycling bottle caps and having benches made out of the bottle caps.
