SOUTHERN INDIANA — September is Hunger Action Month, and Dare to Care is raising awareness for the campaign.
Hunger Action Month is when food banks across the U.S. inspire people to take action and raise awareness for the hunger crisis in the country.
Dare to Care is a food bank that partners with local food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens to distribute food throughout Kentuckiana. They serve 13 counties, five of which are in Indiana — Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Washington and Crawford counties.
“Many of our neighbors are worst off now with the rising cost of food and transportation than they were during the pandemic,” said Alexus Richardson, director of communications for Dare to Care. “Dozens of our pantries all across our area are seeing a 20-30% increase in the number of food insecure families visiting their sites. So, it’s more important now than we’ve seen in the past few years.”
There are three food sourcing locations for Dare to Care. The organization has two warehouses and one production kitchen. They get their food from the USDA and food donated from major retailers such as Kroger and Costco.
In order for agencies to receive food from Dare to Care they have to go to their website to make an order. Then Dare to Care will deliver it to the agencies or the agencies can go pick it up from them personally.
One of the agencies that partners with Dare to Care is called Project Helping Hands and is at the Little Flock Baptist Church in Jeffersonville.
“We go out there about once a week on our own merits,” said Rev. William Curry of Little Flock Baptist Church. “And then you can go back out anytime during the week and get fresh vegetables and fruits. You don’t have to order that, you can just come out and get it when you need to.”
Project Helping Hands has a type of drive-thru set up where people who need the food will drive to the church and tell a volunteer what they need. The food gets put in boxes and the size is dependent on the size of the family.
If you would like to get involved for Hunger Awareness Month, you can donate and volunteer to any food bank of your choice or you can raise awareness by spreading the message online through social media.
“It’s important to donate to organizations like Dare to Care because they run short,” Curry said. “We have to go out and purchase products for Project Helping Hands when there is not enough donations from Dare to Care, Feed America or USDA.”
