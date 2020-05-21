JEFFERSONVILLE — A new date has been set for the murder trial of Joseph Oberhansley, in anticipation of his competency restoration.
Oberhansley is accused of killing and mutilating his ex-girlfriend, 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, at her Jeffersonville home in 2014. He's scheduled to go to trial at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4, according to recently updated online court records.
After several years of case delays, including the defendant being found incompetent to stand trial in 2017 and sent for competency restoration, his trial began last August.
But a mistrial was called hours into the first day, after a witness testified to information the state and defense teams had agreed would not be brought to the jury. Attorneys were planning to head to trial again in February, but in October, defense attorneys filed a motion asserting that Oberhansley was again incompetent for trial.
At the start of the year, Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael found him to be incompetent, based on the evaluations of two psychiatrists. He was put on a waiting list for competency restoration at Logansport State Hospital, which was further delayed two months due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Oberhansley was transported to Logansport earlier this month after restrictions were lifted.
Although initially a death penalty case, the Clark County prosecutor withdrew his plan to pursue that last year after Oberhansley himself petitioned the judge to withdraw his insanity defense, against the advice of his attorneys. The judge granted his request.
Oberhansley has a pretrial conference set for June 25 via Zoom.
