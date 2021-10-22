NEW ALBANY — Greg Dattilo was recently named executive director at Green Valley Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in New Albany.
Dattilo most recently served as administrator at New Albany Nursing and Rehabilitation for two years. Prior to that, he was administrator for Corydon Nursing and Rehabilitation in Corydon. He has 15 years of experience in senior care.
“I enjoy being able to help people and make someone’s day better,” Dattilo said. “Our goal is to keep our residents safe and help them get to their highest level of functioning.”
Originally from Madison, Dattilo has a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Indiana University in Indianapolis. He currently resides in Madison with his wife, Tammy, and their children, Colton and Chelsea.
Green Valley Care Center, located at 3118 Green Valley Road, is one of 15 skilled nursing facilities in Indiana managed by Life Care Centers of America.
