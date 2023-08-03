Lorch Naville Ward, LLC, has named David Hutson a member in its law firm at 506 State St. in New Albany. He comes into the new role from 10 years in his own solo practice, serving clients in southern Indiana.
The Indiana native and lifelong resident grew up in Harrison County and graduated in 1999 from North Harrison High School. He studied business economics and public policy at Indiana University Southeast, where he graduated with distinction in 2006.
After his first year at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law in Bloomington, Hutson worked as the judicial law clerk for Judge Susan L. Orth in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 in New Albany. The majority of his efforts in his second and third years of law school were on serving disadvantaged clients in the Disability Law Clinic and Elder Law Clinic sponsored by the law school. For this clinical service, he received the Law Clinics Award.
Hutson also served on the Federal Communications Law Journal and participated in the Sherman Minton Moot Court. In 2009, he graduated magna cum laude from law school and was elected by its faculty into the prestigious Order of the Coif.
Hutson is licensed in all state and federal courts in Indiana and has extensive experience in family law, other types of civil litigation, business law, and appeals. Currently he focuses his practice on family law, including divorce, custody, adoption, and child support cases at Lorch Naville Ward, whose roots date back to 1928.
For more information, call Hutson at 812-949-1000.
