JEFFERSONVILLE — Cloudy skies and cool temperatures greeted runners participating in the 2021 Humana miniMarathon on Friday, the second day of the event that continues through Sunday.
The miniMarathon and Marathon, which takes place Saturday only, have modified routes to allow for safety and social distancing of participants and to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, as well as to create a course that could be open for multiple days with few road closures.
This year’s in-person race starts and finishes at Lynn Family Stadium, home of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC. Participants run a looped course, which includes the Big Four Bridge, Ohio River Greenway and parts of the Louisville Loop.
The miniMarathon is 13.1 miles while the Marathon is 26.2 miles.
Start times are staggered from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day, with finishers expected to be completed in the early afternoon hours.
