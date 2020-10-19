JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Police Department recently responded to two critical incidents within 48 hours calling for the SWAT and Critical Incident Negotiation teams — one involving a hostage and the other with a direct threat to police.
In both cases, officers were able to successfully get victims to safety while taking suspects into custody without incident, something department leaders credit to the enhanced de-escalation training they've implemented in recent years.
Jeffersonville Lt. Isaac Parker said that while the SWAT and Critical Incident Negotiation Teams teams are called into play from time to time, "It's a rare incident to get two within two days," he said, adding that the training is crucial for safe and successful situations.
"It puts an emphasis on our de-escalation training that we've been doing for years. The officers responded and were able to implement the training that they received in both scenarios to bring both incidents to a safe conclusion for all involved."
Just before 10 p.m. Oct. 8, officers responded to a domestic call at the Red Roof Inn on Hospitality Way in Jeffersonville. Court records show a woman had called 911 to report that her boyfriend had gotten physical with her after accusing her of stealing money. While officers were on scene, the suspect himself called dispatch and said he was going to start shooting at officers through the locked motel door.
The SWAT team was activated and worked to talk the man out; he had locked himself in the room. Around 3 a.m., he was taken into custody.
Less than 48 hours later, police were called to a home near 10th Street just after 5 a.m. Oct. 10. Court records show the caller said she had awakened to the suspect with a gun at her head. She was able to escape but there was still a child inside with him when police arrived. The woman said there were multiple firearms inside and that the man had threatened suicide.
Officers were able to get the child out through a window, as a negotiator worked to get the suspect out safely. Just before 7 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.
Jeffersonville Police Department Assistant Chief Scott McVoy said the goal is to have a peaceful resolution in every situation — whether it be a traffic stop up to a domestic call, which, due to their unpredictability, "are widely regarded as some of the most dangerous calls officers typically get called out to," McVoy said.
The de-escalation tactics are part of the core training all Jeffersonville police officers receive each year. The core also includes topics such as domestic violence, hazmat, firearm training, vehicle stops and defensive tactics. This year, that training also includes body cameras. The department is nearing full implementation of the program approved earlier this year.
The state requires a minimum of 24 hours across the board in the basic in-service training. Jeffersonville police have a minimum of 48 hours, but Parker said that with all of the specialized training, he doubts there's an officer who will have the minimum this year; training hours for some could be in the hundreds.
"Being able to equip patrol officers with this continued training throughout the year to develop their careers, develop their techniques and add new things to their tool belt, that's critical and that's what we pride ourselves on here at the police department," Assistant Chief McVoy said.
"We...look at doing things at above the threshold and are we providing the latest best techniques within statute that we can provide our officers, the best tools to go out and do their jobs on a daily basis?"
The training takes various forms — sometimes in a classroom setting, other times as videos sent out by the training commanders.
"You're constantly learning," McVoy said. "So our training foundation...it's constantly how we make the agency better.
"All the things we do here to keep people safe — whether they're suspects, whether they're innocent, whether they're victims — the end goal for our agency is to make sure our officers are safe and the general public is safe. And I think the community as a whole wants to see peaceful resolutions from their police department and that's what we pride ourselves on."
