FLOYD COUNTY — Active farmers in Floyd County have until noon on Friday to submit an application for a stormwater fee credit to see the deduction on their 2022 tax bill.
The Stormwater Affidavit Credit was approved by the Floyd County Commissioners in December. The credit will allow active farmers to pay a stormwater fee that is equivalent to that of one ERU, or Equivalent Residential Unit.
Without the credit, non-residential landowners are expected to pay the cost of one ERU, or $39 a year, in addition to fees based on the amount of impervious surface on their property.
In order to apply for the credit, farmers can fill out the affidavit form found on the Floyd County Stormwater Department page of the county’s website. The application requires that an active farmer has a farm identification number with Farm Services Agency and files an annual Schedule F tax form.
Owners of land that is leased out to be actively farmed can also apply for the credit, as long as they can provide a copy of the signed written lease.
If the landowner qualifies, the credit will be valid for five years or earlier if the land is no longer considered to be actively farmed.
The Floyd County Assessor’s Office will determine if the requirements of the affidavit are met. If a landowner is found to not meet the requirements, the assessor’s office and/or the stormwater department can seek retroactive fees for up to three years, according to the affidavit form.
The application can be filled out online but needs to be printed and notarized before it can be submitted. For submission, the application can be mailed to the stormwater department at 2524 Corydon Pike Suite 201 in New Albany or emailed to cmoore@floydcounty.in.gov.
Floyd County Stormwater Director Chris Moore said that as of Thursday one person had submitted the application.
“I was told that it was easy to get to from the website, and it was easy to navigate and it was pretty easy to fill out and turn in to us,” Moore said.
Though the deadline to see the credit on the 2022 tax bill is Jan. 28, Moore said that the credit will still be available afterwards.
“If you miss that deadline or couldn’t make that deadline, you can still get that credit…it’s just there’s a few more steps that would need to be taken,” he said.
These steps would include scheduling a meeting with Moore to receive more paperwork that would need to be filed with the Floyd County Auditor’s Office. The auditor would then review the paperwork and print out a new tax bill to be paid that includes the credit deduction, according to Moore.
Moore said this affidavit is more robust for agricultural properties than other available stormwater credits, as it reduces the cost by an entire ERU rather than a percentage.
An overview of all stormwater credits offered can also be found on the stormwater page of the Floyd County website at floydcounty.in.gov.
Moore is hoping that this credits gets residents engaged and thinking about stormwater, and how they help contribute to clean water throughout the county.
“Because that is the overall goal: is clean water,” he said.
