SOUTHERN INDIANA — Do you know a young professional from Clark County or Floyd County who deserves recognition?
The News and Tribune is seeking nominations for its annual 20 Under 40 edition of Southern Indiana Business magazine. The publication highlights the contributions of young professionals both in the business world and also through volunteer and philanthropic work.
To qualify, nominees must be younger than 40 on May 1 and live or work in either Clark County or Floyd County. The deadline for nominees is noon Friday.
Winners will be selected by the News and Tribune, and they will be profiled in the May/June edition of Southern Indiana Business.
To make a nomination, visit www.newsandtribune.com and click on the 20 Under 40 link, or by visiting https://newsandtribune.secondstreetapp.com/20-under-40-Nominations/gallery.
For more information, email Daniel Suddeath at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com.
