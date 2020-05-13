SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana voters have a little more than a week to return their applications for casting an absentee mail-in ballot in the June 2 primary, and local county clerks are encouraging use of the option as a safe way to take part in the election process.
The absentee form is due by May 21. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote by mail for the primary.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way of life for most Americans, but Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said her staff is doing what it can to spread the word about voting options so that people can still exercise their right to cast a ballot.
The website clarkcountyvoters.com provides information about polling sites and other election-related details, and the clerk’s office has a Facebook page to further inform the public about the primary.
“We’re trying to communicate through social media so that everyone is updated and has a chance to exercise their right to vote as well as keeping safe, because this is an unprecedented time,” Popp said.
Voters can request the absentee form online so that it will be mailed to their address in time to meet the deadline, but Popp and Floyd County Clerk Donita Burks emphasized the cutoff point is quickly approaching to return the application.
Burks said there’s been a slight increase in absentee requests but added she expects there to be a bigger uptick next week.
As for in-person voting, Burks doesn’t anticipate a problem with having enough poll workers for the primary.
“We will have a poll worker training this Friday and we will have (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) there to instruct us on masks, gloves and trying to keep people at a six foot distance,” she said.
“Obviously this is new territory for all of us.”
Popp also doesn’t foresee staffing at the polls being an issue for the primary.
“We don’t think we’re going to have a plethora of voters that day,” she said. “We could see the uptick in absentee requests as people would rather vote by mail in the security of their home and we are recommending that would be the safest thing to do.”
The Floyd County Clerk’s office mailed information recently to voters about the election.
Floyd County — which uses voting centers instead of precinct locations allowing a voter to cast a ballot at any of the designated sites — will host early voting at New Albany High School, Floyd Central High School and Prosser Career Education Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 26-29 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 30.
Early voting will be at NAHS-only from 8 a.m. to noon on June 1.
Like Floyd County, the Clark County Clerk’s Office will be closed to in-person voting, but a unique plan will be used to keep the option open on the same property. Popp said a large tent will be erected on the lawn of the Clark County Courthouse to serve as the spot for those wishing to cast an early vote in-person beginning May 26.
“They will have the option of in the open air being able to vote as they do with early voting or on election day they can go to their precincts as they’ve always done,” Popp said.
Early voting will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site from May 26 until May 30 and from 9 a.m. to noon on June 1.
There are a few changes to polling locations in Clark County, and Popp said voters were notified by mail of the switches. There will be signage posted at precinct locations that have changed on June 2 in case of any confusion.
“We’ve made it to where your polling station, if there has been a switch, it’s going to be less than half a mile,” Popp said.
In Floyd County, six locations will be used on primary day for in-person voting. New Albany High School, Floyd Central High School, Prosser Career Education Center, Georgetown Elementary School, Floyds Knobs Elementary School and Scribner Middle School are the sites.
However voters feel most comfortable casting a ballot, Burks said elections are too important for people not to participate in the process.
“Just get out and vote. It’s your community. It’s your country so get out and vote if you can,” Burks said, adding that she hopes those who don’t want to vote in-person will use the absentee option.
To request an absentee ballot in Floyd County, call 812-948-5419, or email nriley@floydcountyclerk.in.gov.
In Clark County, the application can be found at the website clarkcountyvoters.com or one can be mailed to a residence by calling 812-285-6329.
