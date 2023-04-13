Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 22 to take part in DEA’s next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day — your chance to rid your medicine cabinet of unneeded and unwanted medication. Drop-off sites are open from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
For more than a decade, Take Back Day has helped Americans dispose of unneeded and unwanted medications that can often become a gateway to addiction. Help us prevent future medication misuse and opioid addiction. Collection sites are located around the country and will be collecting:
• Tablets
• Capsules
• Patches
• Other solid forms of prescription drugs
The locator for drop-off sites, which will be continuously updated until April 22, can be found at https://www.dea.gov/takebackday#collection-locator
