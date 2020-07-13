CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a swimmer that occurred at Deam Lake on Saturday evening.
The body of Cory Dugger, 32, of Louisville, was recovered shortly after 5 p.m., after he went missing in the water.
At approximately 5:15 p.m., Clark County Dispatch received a 911 call after Dugger disappeared beneath the surface while swimming outside the designated swimming area.
Bystanders pulled Dugger from the water and initiated CPR.
An Indiana State Police trooper arrived shortly afterward, and deployed an automated external defibrillator (AED), and assisted with CPR until EMS arrived. Attempts to revive Dugger were unsuccessful, and he was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.
Dugger was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident. Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage wearing a lifejacket when recreating on or around bodies of water.
Assisting agencies at the scene included Indiana Conservation Officers, Sellersburg Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Clark County Sheriff’s Department and AMR ambulance service.
