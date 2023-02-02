NEW ALBANY — Deborah Ford has been named the new chancellor of Indiana University Southeast.
The university announced the selection in a Thursday news release. Ford will serve as the leader of the regional campus pending approval from the Indiana University Board of Trustees.
She will begin the position on July 1. The new chancellor will take the place of Kelly Ryan, who has served as the interim chancellor since July of 2022.
Ford has served in her current position as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside since 2009. She is an IU alumna from the Louisville area.
"The vision for IU Southeast is compelling, and I am honored to join the learning community as chancellor," she said in the news release. "[IU] President Pamela Whitten's vision is inspiring, and the regional campuses serve a vital role in advancing education to students in communities throughout the state that is both attainable and affordable."
Ford said in the news release that she looks forward to working with Susan Sciame-Giesecke, the IU vice president for regional campuses and online education, "to advance the IU 2030 Strategic Plan focused on student success t IU Southeast and building strong community partnerships in southern Indiana and greater Louisville."
According to the news release, she led the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus "in an integrated planning effort that aligned the university's strategic framework to its academic and student affairs plan and its focus on strategic enrollment management."
Sciame-Giesecke touted Ford's expertise, saying the IUS "campus is positioned well for the future."
"Chancellor Ford Grew up in the Louisville metropolitan area near the IU Southeast campus, and she is excited to return home to make a positive difference on the campus and in the area," she said in the news release. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and 14 years of experience leading a campus very similar to IU Southeast. I am excited that we were able to attract such an outstanding and proven leader."
••• THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED •••
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.