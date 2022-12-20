FLOYD COUNTY — After over two years of discussion and almost $500,000 in expenses, development groups and board members charged with creating proposals for a new administrative building and a refurbished justice center wanted an answer — are Floyd County officials serious about moving forward.
At least for the Floyd County Commissioners, the answer was “yes.”
After a two-hour meeting Monday, the commissioners voted 3-0 in support of the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority’s preliminary plan. It calls for a new administrative center to be constructed at the North Annex off Grant Line Road. Additionally, the City-County Building on Hauss Square to be refurbished and converted to a justice center, housing courts and related offices adjacent to the Floyd County Jail and sheriff’s department.
But while the commissioners gave their blessing to proceed, the deal is far from done.
The resolution asks the Floyd County Council — the primary fiscal agent of the county — to pass a similar measure giving its OK for moving forward with design and finalizing plans.
The pricetag, and how the two projects will be funded, is also undecided.
The county and building authority board spent funds to hire design groups to research the sites. Preliminary estimates show the Grant Line Road project could cost $25-$30 million. Renovating the aging City-County Building and converting it to a 21st Century justice center is also estimated to cost up to $30 million, though the county is likely to spend $10 million on repairs and maintenance for the structure with or without a major overhaul.
A small tax increase may also be needed to foot bonds for the projects. Officials with Reedy Financial Group provided several scenarios. The option selected by the commissioners would see property taxes for a $179,000 home increasing by about $21 a month to fund the work.
Matt Frische with Reedy pointed out that Floyd County’s total tax burden is sixth-lowest in the state, and that the increase would still keep the county in the lower third in Indiana.
“It may look like a large dollar amount, but in comparing it to the rest of the state, it’s really a minimal impact,” he said.
Frische also emphasized that the projections are preliminary and other factors could come into play, such as funds from other sources or the use of other tax sources for the projects.
In his motion to support the resolution, Commissioner Tim Kamer specifically mentioned the county should consider approaching the Floyd County Legacy Foundation for funding toward the project. The foundation was established with proceeds from the county’s sale of the former Floyd Memorial Hospital to Baptist Health.
Kamer acknowledged throughout the meeting that he was reluctant to endorse a project that could result in a tax increase. Though it may seem minimal, current economic conditions are creating obstacles for residents and paying more in taxes could create more burdens for them, he said.
Kamer inquired about the possibility of building a new structure downtown instead of footing two projects, but planners said that idea would likely still be costly and wouldn’t address space concerns for administrative offices. Parking would also be an issue.
Building Authority Superintendent Chuck Edwards also called to attention the issues with razing the structure, as he added it would also be expensive to match the internal infrastructure of a new building with the jail.
Kamer said he’s worried that a new justice center will likely only last a decade or so before the state mandates Floyd County open additional courts due to caseloads. But he said while making his motion it’s important for the commissioners to present a unified front on such a major undertaking.
“This is an investment. I think it’s going to be a pillar and in the future we’re going to look back and say, that was the right call,” Kamer said.
The proposal for the Grant Line Road site, which would be adjacent to Sam Peden Community Park, includes parcels for commercial development and offices for nonprofits and services. If those lots are sold, the funds would go back to the county and could be used to pay off the project.
Urgency was the message relayed by Scott Stewart, a member of the building authority’s board. He emphasized the need to give the development teams direction or to let them move on and forgo the project.
“If you want to walk away from it, you spent a lot of talented people’s help and efforts for nothing and you write a half million dollar check basically out of public funds for the exercise then you kick it down the road for somebody else to solve,” Stewart said.
“You can’t drag this on and create a reputation for Floyd County of how long does it take to make a decision, albeit a significant decision, but we’re going into year three.”
Development team members also said that the longer the county waits, the more likely that construction costs will increase.
Commissioner Shawn Carruthers described the project as a necessity due to the condition of the City-County Building.
“We’re at the point where we have to make a decision because we have a building that’s falling down,” he said.
Multiple council members attended Monday’s meeting. It’s uncertain when the council will vote on the resolution.
