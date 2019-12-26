NEW ALBANY — The North Annex, otherwise known as the county poor farm and infirmary, which was once home to the youth shelter and other county offices, remains vacant along Grant Line Road. Its future is still as murky as it was nearly a decade ago, when the building was nearly torn down.
A recession saved it then, but county officials still don't know what to do with the historic structure.
"There have been some preliminary discussion about the next step and what the building could be," Don Lopp, director of Floyd County operations, said. "But those have been very preliminary."
The building is currently shuttered with no utilities. Floyd County Solid Waste trucks are parked on the property, and it is still used as a dropoff site for recyclables. But for the majority of the time, the property is idle, waiting for another chapter to be written.
The main portion of the building was constructed in 1878, the wings were added in 1916 and the rear section in 1939. In 2014, Indiana Landmarks placed the North Annex on its most endangered historic properties list.
"It's part of our history. If we lose that building it will be hard to tell our story," Floyd County Historian Dave Barksdale said. "To me, I think it is still viable and it would be a shame to see the building lost. It has touched a lot of families in the community and it's a beautiful setting."
The building and the 19 acres on which it sits have not been appraised since 2009. Lowe's reportedly showed interested in the property at one time and Family Scholar also made a pitch for the building. The property sits next to Sam Peden Community Park.
"There are so many directions it could go. If we're going to hang on to it, we need to see what we can use it for, or if we sell it, we need to get it appraised," Floyd County Council Vice President Brad Striegel said. "There have been a few inquiries, but nothing that seems to be a great fit. We don't have a solid project that is ready to go there."
Striegel said it is important to find the "right fit" for the building or the property since it sits next to Community Park.
"The park is in the heart of the city. It's going to have to be something to compliment the park," he said. "If the wrong fit goes in there it would change the dynamic of the park."
Lopp said some have inquired about putting a haunted house inside the North Annex and ghost hunters have asked to go inside the building, but those two ideas were dismissed.
"We want something more respectful of the history of that building," Lopp said.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said a fence is being installed on the property to protect Solid Waste equipment. He added there has not been much discussion surrounding the North Annex property.
But there may be more pressing needs when it comes to county operations.
Early next year, the City of New Albany will move its offices out of the third floor of the City-County Building when the new city hall is completed. Schellenberger said the third floor will be remodeled and adult probation and community corrections could be moved back to the City-County Building. The would allow the county to sell the M.L. Reisz building on Spring Street.
"There has been some preliminary discussions,” Lopp said. “As the city transitions out of that building, we will be discussing it more."
Striegel said it's time for the county to "re-evaluate their assets."
"We don't need to hang on to buildings and sit there and let them rot unless we can find a purpose for them," he said. "It will be up to the commissioners to sell assets and property. But I believe they would bring us [council] into the conversation since it would have a fiscal impact."
