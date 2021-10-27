The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of immediate lane closures on Interstate 65 South in Jefferson County today.
Crews are performing bridge deck repairs in the left and center lanes in an area known locally as hospital curve between mile markers 135 to 136. The lane closures will start at 10 a.m. and finish at 3 p.m.
Drivers should heed signage and use caution while traveling through the work zone or seek an alternate route.
