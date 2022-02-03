Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Expect periods of freezing rain. Ice accumulation may cause damage. High 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly light snow overnight. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.