SOUTHERN INDIANA — Though new daily case totals have dropped since skyrocketing in January, Clark County and Floyd County continue to report high positivity rates.
The totals released Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health showed Clark County had 213 new cases and one death on Tuesday. Floyd County recorded 134 new cases.
Those numbers are down significantly from last week. On Jan. 27, Clark County recorded 508 and Floyd County 346 new cases.
All Indiana counties remained in the Red designation this week for the advisory level for positivity rates. The state did see a declining trend in positive cases for the week compared to the previous week.
Due to winter weather, the health department closed all state testing and vaccination sites Thursday and Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.