Standing, lying down, walking, feeding, running even for its life, it is always invincibly graceful, and adds beauty and animation to every landscape – a charming animal and a great credit to nature.”
- John Muir, 1901
Born in 1910 in western Indiana my grandfather never once saw a deer when he was young. That’s because there were none to be seen, as the last verified report of deer in Indiana had been in 1893.
It was not until 41 years later in 1934 that deer were brought back to the state. The Department of Conservation, as the Indiana DNR was known then, gathered deer from Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, and let them go.
To the credit of those early wildlife biologists the release was a success, and Indiana had its first deer hunting season in 1951. My grandfather and his friends took that opportunity to go to Brown County to try their luck. They didn’t get one, but he was thrilled that he had seen a deer in the wild for the very first time.
It wasn’t until the 1980s that deer numbers really exploded. Today it’s not difficult to spot a deer. In fact, they often show up where they aren’t particularly wanted, such as when they chew on your landscaping, plunder your vegetable garden, or jump in front of you when you’re driving. Ask even a small group of people how many of them have hit a deer before and surprisingly often one of them will raise a hand.
During the 12-month period ending June 30, a driver in Indiana had a 1 in 96 chance of hitting an animal, according to State Farm. In Kentucky, there was an even greater chance at 1 in 86. West Virginia was the most dangerous place where the odds were 1 in 35.
Looking at this a different way, there were an estimated 47,407 collisions in Indiana and 33,805 in Kentucky. Most of those happened in the fall when deer were trying to find mates, also known as the “rut”, peaking in November. Though this time period corresponds with hunting season it is unlikely that hunters are scattering the animals into traffic since most of the collisions are happening in darkness.
If the average insurance claim for each collision is about $4,500 then the cost in Indiana was over $213 million and in Kentucky it was over $152 million. That’s a tremendous amount of money by anyone’s measure. So, who pays for that? The answer is you do. Yes, it’s true the insurance companies cover the claims, but they pay it with insurance premiums collected from each licensed driver. The numbers work out to about $45 per year in premiums and deductibles if you’re an Indiana driver. $51 if you’re in Kentucky. To be fair, not all of these animal-vehicle damage claims were from colliding with deer, but the vast majority were.
The point is this – while beautiful, there is a cost to having so many deer. Without a doubt the historic return of the deer population in the eastern United States is one of North America’s great conservation success stories. But an increasing number of people are now convinced it’s been too much of a good thing. Perhaps we need fewer deer, not more.
