JEFFERSONVILLE — Attorneys for a man charged five years ago with killing and consuming parts of his ex-girlfriend in Jeffersonville are again seeking competency evaluations for their client.
Joseph Oberhansley, 38, is charged with the 2014 rape and murder of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, whom he'd been in a relationship with in the months prior to her death. Court records show he was at her residence when police did a welfare check and found Blanton deceased at the home.
Although he was set to go to trial in August in the five-year-old case, a mistrial was called the first day of testimony when a witness spoke on the stand of things previously ruled to not be discussed in front of the jury — Oberhansley's previous criminal history and drug use.
A new jury was set to be selected in September from Hamilton County, but attorneys called that off the first day when roughly two thirds of prospective jurors had to be stricken due to knowledge of the case from pretrial publicity. The court has recently accepted a motion for new jury selection to begin in early February in St. Joseph County, further away from the local and Indianapolis media markets.
But Oberhansley's case may not go to trial in February if Judge Vicki Carmichael, presiding over Clark County Circuit Court No. 4, agrees with the suggestion by defense attorneys Brent Westerfeld, Bart Betteau and Nick Karaffa that he is not competent to participate in his trial.
The motion, filed Oct. 22, states that his counsel has "reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Oberhansley is not competent," in part. "Mr. Oberhansley does not have sufficient ability to consult with his attorneys with a reasonable degree of rational understanding nor does he have a rational as well as factual understanding of the proceedings against him..."
It's not the first time his mental status has come into question, whether ahead of trial proceedings or at the time investigators say he killed Blanton.
In October 2017, he was found incompetent to stand trial by Carmichael, and transported to Logansport State Hospital the following January for competency restoration, the News and Tribune previously reported. The motion also states that he was treated with antipsychotic medication while there.
Oberhansley was determined to have regained competency in July 2018, and preparations were made to move along with the trial. But by September, his attorneys filed another motion suggesting their client was not competent.
"Since returning from Logansport State Hospital, Mr. Oberhansley continues to express bizarre and irrational beliefs in meetings with defense counsel and defense investigators when discussing the case," according to a motion filed in September 2018 by defense attorneys. It further states that he had continued to be "suspicious, paranoid, agitated and uncommunicative" since his return.
However, in November, Carmichael ruled that he was in fact competent, based on the case reports of three mental health professionals, as well as the defendant's prior words and actions in the courtroom. Attorneys on both sides of the case entered a stipulation that a competency hearing would not be necessary, as the judge had ruled based on the mental health professionals' files.
The most recent competency motion filed in October states that Oberhansley "has deteriorated mentally and relapsed" over the past several months, and states that he suffers from a psychotic disorder with symptoms of delusions and hallucinations.
"Experts have testified that he is under-medicated and that his symptoms would likely return without proper medication," it reads. "In the past, his psychiatric disorder has caused acute or chronic functional impairment...counsel reasonably believes this is happening again..."
They request that a new competency evaluation be held, by two or three psychologists and psychiatrists.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he wants to see the five-year-old case tried as soon as it's possible.
"The attorneys for the defendant are continuing to take steps to ensure that they are fulfilling their duties to vigorously represent him," Mull said in a text message. "However, I am even more vigorously resolved to have the trial conducted in this matter in the immediate future. The family of the victim deserve justice and closure, and I am fighting to deliver that to them as soon as possible. "
In June, the judge ruled that Oberhansley could withdraw an intent to use the insanity defense, a request he made to the court on his own against the judgment of his attorneys.
In early July, Mull withdrew the death penalty in the case, filing instead an intent to seek life without parole if he's convicted. He told the News and Tribune the decision had been in part due to the likelihood the case would be overturned on a federal level, given Oberhansley's mental health information on record, and in part because seeking the death penalty could add $1 million more in case costs.
