FLOYD COUNTY — It’s definitely not a new issue, but the Floyd County Council took a different approach to an ongoing funding dispute.
The council voted Tuesday not to commit any funding to the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter for 2021 pending further review and potential legal insight.
The city and county have been in a stalemate over funding the shelter. The contract calls for the larger populated entity, which is Floyd County, to pay 51% of the shelter’s budget. The city is responsible for the remaining 49%.
While city officials have said the county regularly pays toward the budget late in the year, and typically doesn’t foot its 51% commitment, county leaders have countered that New Albany hasn’t been forthcoming with financial and budgetary information.
The city is the financial agent for the shelter based on the agreement, which was signed in 1999.
“They got the best end of the deal by a long-shot,” Councilman Danny Short said. “It’s going to take a legal position to bring it to a head.”
After several minutes of discussing the issue during a joint meeting of the council and Floyd County Commissioners, Short moved to inform the shelter board that the county won’t commit funding pending further review.
Some council members said they hope to get city officials to come to the negotiation table, as many have called for a new contract for the shelter operation.
Others, like Commissioner John Schellenberger, warned that the county could be headed down a more costly path if it refuses to meet its contractual obligation.
“We don’t need two animal shelters,” Schellenberger said before the vote was taken.
The commissioners didn’t cast a vote on the issue as the council is the county’s fiscal body. The joint meeting was held to discuss multiple topics of mutual interest between the council and commissioners.
County representatives did have a few brief meetings last year with some New Albany City Council members about the shelter, but they said they didn’t accomplish much because it’s ultimately an administration issue that will require input from Mayor Jeff Gahan.
But before a new agreement could be negotiated, if the city is willing to do so, officials said they must have the same financial information New Albany receives from the shelter. County officials made references to grants and adoption fees the shelter receives and stated those amounts should be included in budget reports.
“You can rewrite that agreement all you want but if you’re not getting the numbers from the fiscal agent, you’re never going to get it resolved,” said Rick Fox, attorney for the county commissioners.
Shelter Director David Hall addressed the council last year about some of those issues, and said such funds are often used for emergency repairs and other non-budgeted expenses.
The county hasn’t paid its full portion of the approved shelter budget for multiple years. The county paid about $306,000 last year, which was about $80,000 shy of the amount owed based on the shelter’s budget.
But the county is also not involved in the budgetary process, which has been another point of contention. The city council approves the budget and the county is billed for its portion.
The 2021 shelter budget was reduced with the total passed at $636,909. If split according to contract, the county would be responsible for about $319,000.
The county hasn’t traditionally used tax funds to pay for the shelter, instead relying on riverboat allotments for its portion. Council President Brad Striegel said Tuesday he’s unsure if the riverboat fund, which is comprised of casino revenue, will have enough money in it this year to pay for the county’s commitment.
Hall and shelter board members have said that they can’t control funding, or the contract, and that their obligation is to manage the shelter humanely and efficiently.
Gahan responded to the council vote Wednesday.
“I can’t help what the county council does, but clearly the animal shelter has not been a priority,” he said. “But I can assure everyone that the city of New Albany will not neglect the shelter or be deterred by the council’s action in any way, shape or form.”
Gahan added that the shelter has garnered numerous awards for its service to Floyd County residents and animals.
“I want to thank the board for all of the work that they do, and I want to thank all of the employees and the director for all of the work they put in,” Gahan said. “I hope they don’t get discouraged from this kind of action.”
He said county council members should spend time at the shelter and get to know the board members.
“Their investment in the animal shelter is worth every penny,” Gahan said.
Short responded to Schellenberger's statement by saying he doesn't believe the action by the council will lead to the establishment of a county animal shelter. He said he doubts the city would be interested in footing the entire bill for the current shelter, but by issuing a response in January that the council isn't budgeting funds for the operation, it may bring both sides to the table.
"I'm tired of kicking it down the road," Short said.
