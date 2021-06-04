CLARKSVILLE — A delayed opening last week for Clarksville Cove didn't put a damper on the dozens of kids and families there Friday celebrating the first day. Although it opened Thursday, the multi-feature water park was quite popular on the sunny hot Friday afternoon.
The aquatic center was scheduled to open for the season May 29th. During preparations for opening, the maintenance staff discovered some mechanical issues with the aquatic center pump systems, the Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center said in a news release. Without the pumps in operation, the aquatic center was unable to operate properly.
The center announced earlier this week that repairs to the pump systems supporting the main pool and splash pads had been completed, but the pumps servicing the tube and body slides are still under repair.
With the slides temporarily out of service, Clarksville Cove said it would open with a discounted admission rate of $6 per person. Once the slides are repaired, the admission price will return to the normal rate of $8 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.