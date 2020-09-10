Delta Phi Chapter of Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority has installed its officers for 2021.
They were sworn in Sept. 8 at the Jeffersonville Fire Station on 10th Street.
For nearly 100 years Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority has been bringing women together through a united message of friendship, service, and community service.
Anyone interested in more information about the sorority should email deltaphi1934@gmail.com.
