CHARLESTOWN — A doctoral student at the University of Louisville has entered her name into the race for Charlestown mayor.
Charlestown resident Treva Hodges, who is finishing a doctoral degree in humanities, announced her candidacy on Sunday as a Democrat in the 2019 election.
Hodges filed paperwork to form an exploratory committee with the Clark County Clerk's Office on Oct. 12. She'll have some company: David Abbott in June 2017 announced his candidacy for mayor on the Republican ticket, the same party as incumbent Bob Hall. A message left with Hall on Monday about whether he will seek re-election was not returned by press time.
According the Indiana Secretary of State's Office, Jan. 9 is the first day to file a declaration of candidacy for the primary, and Feb. 8 is the deadline.
Hodges, who has two degrees in communication studies, is campaigning under the slogan "Charlestown first," which is influenced by the city's anticipated rapid growth, according to a news release from the Committee to Elect Treva Hodges.
"We need to strengthen our lagging infrastructure and ensure that Charlestown is better equipped to welcome businesses and new residents," Hodges stated.
Her campaign is centered on four core pledges: protect private property rights, practice fiscal responsibility, foster community cohesion and protect Charlestown families and citizens. Hodges believes a change in the city's leadership is long overdue.
“A lack of transparency, sometimes even intentional secrecy, has resulted in the belief of many citizens that their interests are not being fairly represented by city government,” she stated in the release, adding that “as public servants, mayors are accountable to the people they represent.” She plans to demonstrate that accountability by increasing access to meeting information, budgets and spending, according to the release.
Hodges has opened a campaign headquarters at 904 Main St., Charlestown. She will host a Christmas party and a meet-and-greet with residents from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Governor’s Mansion in the Historic Charlestown Mall, 1065 Water St., Charlestown. For more information, visit www.trevaformayor.com.
Abbott, who also has filed paperwork with the Clark County Clerk's Office to form an exploratory committee for mayor, gained notoriety in 2016 after appearing on Fox News's "Fox & Friends" four times in support of then-candidate Donald Trump, who was elected president in November that same year. Abbott claims the newly elected president called to thank him for his support in January 2017, and that he was set to visit Trump at the White House before the president was forced to attend to other matters.
A former Clark County councilman, Abbott, who owns Abbott Lawn and Fence, said he has moved into his grandmother's residence in Charlestown because his home is outside of city limits. Indiana Code states that to be mayor of a third-class city a candidate must have resided in that city at least one year before the election. The 2019 general election is Nov. 5.
"I want to be completely legal," Abbott said of changing addresses ahead of the election.
