NEW ALBANY — Attorney general candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel says “healthcare is probably the biggest issue in this race,” especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Democratic candidate stopped in New Albany Thursday to visit an early voting site at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds. He is opposing Republican Todd Rokita in the November election. The winner will replace Attorney General Curtis Hill, who lost the Republican nomination to Rokita in June.
Weinzapfel, who supports the continuation of the Affordable Care Act, criticized Hill’s role in a suit challenging the ACA. Rokita says he would continue with the suit, but Weinzapfel said he immediately would remove Indiana from the suit if elected.
He said he supports Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mask mandates. Hill and Rokita have both criticized the governor’s use of executive orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[Holcomb] clearly has the legal authority, but the current attorney general and my opponent in this race both said he didn’t and they ought to let the legislature weigh in, and frankly, that’s a lack of leadership on their part,” Weinzapfel said. “It was important for the governor to step up in a public health emergency like we’re in right now.”
One of Weinzapfel’s focuses is the legalization of marijuana, he said.
"The people are way ahead of the politicians on this issue, and surrounding states like Illinois and Michigan have already legalized it, and it seems to me it makes sense to go ahead and make sure that we regulate it, tax and it utilize the proceeds to support public education,” he said.
He said his vision for criminal justice reform includes expanding drug treatment for nonviolent drug offenders, and he said he would like to see fewer people incarcerated for non-violent crimes.
"For violent offenders, we have to protect society, we have to lock folks up, you’ve got to separate them from society,” Weinzapfel said. “For non-violent offenders, there has to be a better way than incarcerating them. There’s so much pressure on county governments to build new jail spaces to basically house all these folks, and there are better ways to make sure they remain constructive members of society that deal with their underlying issues and continue to pay taxes.”
Weinzapfel also supports police reform such as the use of body cameras, the elimination of chokeholds and de-escalation training, he said.
He is also critical of the state’s decision not to allow “no-excuse” mail-in voting for the general election, saying the state appears to have “taken the attitude of restricting people’s access to voting safely.”
"In the primary we could vote by mail, you didn’t have to have an excuse as required by state statute — both parties agreed to that, it made sense,” he said. “I don’t know why we couldn’t have replicated that in the general election. People shouldn’t have to choose between their personal health and exercising their constitutional right to vote.”
Weinzapfel, who has previously been mayor of Evansville, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Evansville and a state legislator, said that in his experience, “you can only be successful when you listen to people, build consensus [and] reach across the aisle.
“It takes Democrats and Republicans to get stuff done, and having that track record of success,” he said. “That’s been my experience of the leadership I provided as the mayor of Evansville and as chancellor at Ivy Tech, and it seems to me that’s the type of leadership that the State of Indiana needs right now as we try to move beyond and get to the other side of this global pandemic and reimagine what we want Indiana to be.”
