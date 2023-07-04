NEW ALBANY — By caucus, the Floyd County Democratic Party has selected two candidates to fill ballot vacancies for the Nov. 7 New Albany City Council election.
Vivian Elaine Gunterman-Murphy was selected for the at-large council race. She replaces Andrew Hunter, who withdrew from the race earlier this spring. The three candidates who receive the most votes win at-large spots on the council.
Jo Krause-Graves was approved as a candidate for the vacant District 6 council race. She will face incumbent Scott Blair, who recently switched from an independent to a Republican.
Murphy is a former New Albany-Floyd County school board member and a non-voting member of the New Albany Redevelopment Commission.
“I’ve been privileged to see and assist in many of the new projects coming to our city,” said Murphy in a news release issued by the party. “I want to continue this momentum by working to improve our quality of life through positive placemaking, by creating business opportunities so residents can earn a good wage to support their families, and by supporting investments in our people and maintaining a safe, healthy community.”
Republicans seeking at-large positions are Scott Whalen, Jay Papp and incumbent Stefanie Griffith. Libertarian Josh Turner, who is the current District 5 councilman, is also running for an at-large position.
Murphy joins Democrats Maury Goldberg and Don Unruh in the at-large race.
Krause-Graves is a retired educator and first-time candidate.
“Continuing the growth of our city, enhancing our neighborhoods, and investing in safe streets, good infrastructure, and green spaces are what sets our city apart and I’ll work to advance these priorities once elected," said Krause – Graves in a news release issued by the party.
Floyd County Democratic Party Secretary Tony Toran said the party is pleased to have the two candidates on the November ballot.
“They each bring impressive qualifications to the city council race and will set the right tone by focusing our priorities on our community’s continued growth and prosperity," Toran said.
