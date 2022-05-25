News and Tribune

INDIANAPOLIS - Today in New Albany, Tom McDermott (Mayor of Hammond, Candidate for U.S. Senate), Destiny Wells (Candidate for Indiana Secretary of State), Keil Roark (Candidate for Indiana House District 72)), Nick Marshall (Candidate for Indiana Senate District 45), and the Libertarian Party of Indiana will continue the “2022 Town Hall Series”, an effort by the Indiana Democratic Party to hear from all voters about the top issues facing Hoosier families ahead of the 2022 state and federal elections.

WHO: Tom McDermott, Mayor of Hammond, Candidate for U.S. Senate

Destiny Wells, Candidate for Indiana Secretary of State

Keil Roark, Candidate for Indiana House District 72

Nick Marshall, Candidate for Indiana Senate District 45

WHAT: 2022 Town Hall Series

WHEN: 5:30 PM, May 25, 2022

WHERE: 40/8 Veterans Hall

221 Albany Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150

