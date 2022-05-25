INDIANAPOLIS - Today in New Albany, Tom McDermott (Mayor of Hammond, Candidate for U.S. Senate), Destiny Wells (Candidate for Indiana Secretary of State), Keil Roark (Candidate for Indiana House District 72)), Nick Marshall (Candidate for Indiana Senate District 45), and the Libertarian Party of Indiana will continue the “2022 Town Hall Series”, an effort by the Indiana Democratic Party to hear from all voters about the top issues facing Hoosier families ahead of the 2022 state and federal elections.
WHO: Tom McDermott, Mayor of Hammond, Candidate for U.S. Senate
Destiny Wells, Candidate for Indiana Secretary of State
Keil Roark, Candidate for Indiana House District 72
Nick Marshall, Candidate for Indiana Senate District 45
WHAT: 2022 Town Hall Series
WHEN: 5:30 PM, May 25, 2022
WHERE: 40/8 Veterans Hall
221 Albany Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150
