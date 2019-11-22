CLARKSVILLE — Demolition is underway of a former Clarksville hotel, the future site of a youth sports complex expected to open by 2021.
Wooldridge Construction began the demolition Monday at America's Best Inns and Suites at 342 Eastern Boulevard and Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher said it will likely be a week or so before the buildings are completely razed, and that the site should be cleared by mid-January.
In July, the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission announced plans to buy the hotel and the land it sits on for $4.8 million, with plans to redevelop this and several adjoining parcels.
In late October, the town announced requests for proposal on the Eastern Boulevard Gateway Sports Complex. They're due Tuesday and the developer will be chosen in the first quarter of 2020 by the new Clarksville Redevelopment Commission. All five seats are up for reappointment by the new town council in January.
"We've been pleased with the process and we're eager to review responses with the RFP and then move forward on creating a new entryway to the town of Clarksville," Fisher said.
