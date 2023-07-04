JEFFERSONVILLE – Denton Floyd Real Estate Group and LDG Development are excited to announce their newest residential development, The Warren Apartments, a 264-unit Class A Garden-style multifamily community located at 4501 Town Center Blvd. in Jeffersonville.
The Warren offers premier 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units in one of the fastest-growing areas near Louisville.
“Our vision for The Warren is to provide an exceptional living experience that meets and exceeds the expectations of modern families and professionals,” said Denton Floyd President and Partner Mitch Collins. “We are committed to setting a new benchmark for luxury multifamily living in Jeffersonville.”
Located minutes from downtown Louisville, Jeffersonville is expected to experience tremendous economic growth over the next five years. Much of the growth will be derived from new industrial and technological developments within the region.
“We’re honored to have the chance to construct a new luxury apartment community near the Veterans Parkway Corridor,” said Chris Dischinger, co-founder and principal of LDG. “The Warren marks our seventh joint venture with Denton Floyd over the last 10 years.”
Amenities at the property include a community clubhouse, resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, children’s playground, car wash, pet spa, cybercafé, EV charging station, bike repair, and a dog park.
