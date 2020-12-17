JEFFERSONVILLE —A new senior living facility focused on memory care is coming to Jeffersonville.
Denton Floyd Real Estate Group broke ground Thursday for Bridgepointe Gardens, a 131-unit assisted-living and memory care community to be built on Utica Sellersburg Road. The facility will be managed by Vitality Senior Services.
“At Denton Floyd, our focus has always been on building better communities, and that philosophy could not be more fitting for this new project,” Denton Floyd co-founder Tommy Floyd said.
Todd Marsh, CEO of Vitality Senior Services, said he believes the project is “the beginning of something amazing” for Jeffersonville. The Southern Indiana company also operates the Mansion on Main assisted-living facility in New Albany.
Bridgepointe Gardens will be a three-story facility with 115 one- and two-bedroom units as well as 16 memory care rooms for dementia patients. The facility will offer state-of-the-art programming, Marsh said.
“Those apartments will be anywhere from 600 to 900 square feet, and they’ll be beautifully decorated with high-end furnishings, walk-in closets and kitchenettes,” he said.
Amenities inside the facility will include a movie theater, hair salon, fitness center, in-house restaurant, private dining, library, bar/lounge and chapel. On the eight-acre property, residents will have access to a lake with walking trails and outdoor gardens with gazebos.
“The outdoor space is really going to be something special — with the lake, walking track and outdoor areas, it’s really going to set us apart,” Marsh said.
Bridgepointe Gardens will add about 60 jobs to Jeffersonville, he said.
“We’re happy to be a part of the growth here in Jeffersonville and in Southern Indiana in general,” he said.
Denton Floyd has been a major part of the Bridgepointe Commons development north of the roundabout in Jeffersonville. Floyd said he is excited to continue the growth in the area with the Bridgepointe Gardens project.
“There is a tremendous amount of development, a lot of great Class A retail and multi-family, and now we’re really excited to bring Class A senior housing,” he said.
The rentable units will cost $3,970 a month for one bedroom, $5,000 a month for two bedroom and $5,138 a month for memory care.
Floyd said the construction is expected to take about 16 months.
Marsh said he is happy to provide a new facility to support the aging population in the community.
“Everyone knows that the senior population is growing exponentially, so to have something like this to meet that demand is a good idea for everyone — customers, residents and the business,” he said.
