JEFFERSONVILLE – Denton Floyd Real Estate Group was honored to dedicate the Villas of Jeffersonville Clubhouse in memory of James (“Jim”) Tutt, Jr. on July 18. Jim was a senior vice president at Old National Bank when his life tragically ended on April 10.
“Jim was not only a great business partner, but he was also a great friend,” said Denton Floyd Co-Founder and Partner Tommy Floyd. “I still think about Jim often and reflect on his significant impact on so many people’s lives.”
Jim had a vision for the Villas of Jeffersonville, and because of that, he played a critical role in the success of the development from start to finish. Villas, which was constructed in 2020, was the first Class A apartment community built in Jeffersonville in the last 20 years. Jim’s talent in the banking industry was unmatched, and his partnership and friendship will always be cherished.
The clubhouse dedication includes a plaque in remembrance of Jim Tutt. Part of the inscription on the plaque reads, “May his legacy inspire us all to aspire, achieve, and create an impact beyond the confines of our lives and always cherish his memory in all our endeavors.”
