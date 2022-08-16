CHARLESTOWN — The City of Charlestown is excited to announce the intentions of the Denton Floyd Real Estate Group to construct a 206-unit multi-family apartment community in the city.
Denton Floyd is committed to building better communities and will revitalize Depot Street with the Forest Edge project.
The garden-style apartment community to be called Forest Edge plans to have first-class amenities, including a clubhouse, a resort-style pool, a fitness center, and more. The project is located on Depot Street, which runs parallel to scenic Indiana 62.
Historically, the property has been a train depot, a lumberyard and other retail establishments.
The revitalization of Charlestown continues with this development to increase the population near the city’s center.
“It’s exciting to see this site transform from abandoned warehouses to beautiful apartments that will offer the quality of amenities that many people are seeking as they choose Charlestown for their new home,” Mayor Treva Hodges said. “Denton Floyd has an outstanding reputation and we’re fortunate they are investing in our community.”
The community of apartments will have three layouts averaging 1,202 square feet:
• 1 Bedroom - 57 units - 817 SF
• 2 Bedrooms - 97 units - 1,256 SF
• 3 Bedrooms - 52 units - 1,522 SF
Beyond the spacious living quarters, the amenities will stand out in Charlestown. Features include a resort-style heated outdoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a community clubhouse, an outdoor common area with fire pits and gourmet grilling stations. Amenities also include a children’s playground area, a bicycle repair station, storage areas, a pet park and a pet spa.
“We take our commitment to building better communities seriously and believe our investment in Charlestown will support the city’s continued growth,” said Denton Floyd Co-Founder Brandon Denton. “Forest Edge will provide a much-needed housing option for hundreds of residents and also build on the region’s economic success and flourishing job growth.”
The City of Charlestown’s Madison Street improvements are in the future plans to strengthen the connectivity from Forest Edge to Main Street. While the conceptual designs aren’t complete yet, the enhancements include widening the roadway and adding sidewalks.
One block from the future development is Main Street, which is currently undergoing sidewalk reconstruction from Madison to Main Cross Streets.
The project construction start date is February 2023 with the leasing start date of February 2024.
Construction completion is expected to be January 2025.
