JEFFERSONVILLE — After years of disrepair, a historic building in downtown Jeffersonville has been renovated and transformed.
The former Masonic Temple built in 1926 was once ranked as one of the most endangered historic buildings in the state, but following several years of renovations, it is now the headquarters for Denton-Floyd Real Estate Group. On Thursday, Indiana Landmarks presented an award to the developer for the renovation, and the public was invited to tour the building.
Greg Sekula, southern regional director of Indiana Landmarks, said the building is a “wonderful neoclassical, kind of Beaux-Arts-inspired building that has been a landmark presence here on Spring Street for close to 100 years.”
Brandon Denton, co-founder of Denton-Floyd, said it took a little over two years to renovate the building. The building’s condition deteriorated after strong winds stemming from Hurricane Ike tore off part of the roof of the vacant Masonic Lodge in 2008.
“Once that happened and ripped off part of the roof, no permanent repairs were ever done, so if you can imagine all of the elements — snow, rain, sleet, everything else that falls from the sky coming into the building for a period of probably 15 years, it really didn’t have the protection a normal building would have,” Denton said. “Even a normal building usually will have boards on the windows and a roof to keep it somewhat dry.”
The building was considered for demolition by the previous owner, leading Indiana Landmarks to place it on its “10 Most Endangered” list in the late 2000s.
Sekula said the building had “plaster falling off the walls” and “collapsing floor systems.”
Denton said Indiana Landmarks and the City of Jeffersonville played a pivotal role in supporting the project. The developer purchased the building for $300,000 from the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission in 2018.
“I think the intent was to have someone like us who has the experience of adaptive reuse and historic renovation to come in here and save it, and not only did we save it, we made it our home,” he said.
Before, Denton-Floyd’s offices were scattered in Louisville and Southern Indiana, but this brings them all under one roof. The company moved into the building several months ago.
The developer has completed about 30 different adaptive reuse projects involving the renovation of historic buildings, and “this by far is the most special,” Denton said.
“It still has the wow factor, even for someone like me who comes in here everyday and has done projects like this before, but this one really is special because it’s our home. It’s our corporate home. It’s not just a building that we renovated for other occupants. This is us, and we plan on being here for many, many decades.”
Denton said it has been an “unbelievable transformation.”
“The other reason it’s special is it’s our home,” he said. “We took our time with it, we really tried our best to bring about the historic character of the building but also add modern amenities that are suitable for today’s office space.”
