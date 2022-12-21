FLOYD COUNTY — At a recent board meeting, three departing New Albany-Floyd County school board members reflected on their service and voiced their hopes for the new board members.
Monday was the last NAFCS board meeting for departing members Elaine Murphy, Joe Brown and Donna Corbett. New board members Connie Baugh, Thad Neafus and Melanie Stumler Northup will begin in January.
Murphy has served as the board president for NAFCS and ran for re-election to the at-large position, but she was unseated in the November election. She has held the seat for four years.
Corbett and Brown did not run for re-election. Brown served four years in the at-large position, and Corbett served eight years representing District 1.
The board has faced a tumultuous few years while navigating the pandemic. As the members decided how to proceed with COVID-19 safety protocols such as masking, they also faced an outcry from community members who opposed the policies.
In August of 2021, attendees repeatedly interrupted a board meeting as they voiced frustration about COVID-19 policies. The disruptions led the board to go into recess before proceeding with the rest of the meeting.
Murphy concluded her last board meeting with a reflection on her time with the board and the NAFCS district, saying she enjoyed “the privilege to work with the best of the best.” She is also a retired NAFCS building administrator.
It has been an “adventure” to serve with the board, she said.
“For the past four years, I’ve grown to appreciate the strengths that all of you bring to this board,” Murphy said. “Please continue to be advocates for all of our administrators, our teachers, our employees and our families.”
Several of the comments at Monday’s meeting addressed the climate of the recent school board election. Although school boards are non-partisan positions, races on a local and national level have often included polarizing talking points.
Murphy noted at Monday’s meeting that there have been “blatantly false” statements about the school district circulating in the community, and she asked the public to “stay informed [and] stay involved.”
“We don’t indoctrinate, we don’t teach inappropriate sex education for young children,” Murphy said. “We value and we protect our students and our families. We focus on academic achievement and we follow the law of the land.”
Both Baugh and Neafus were among four NAFCS candidates endorsed by Liberty Defense, a right-wing political action committee that campaigned for the school board candidates at poll sites.
Liberty Defense sent out mailers to residents this election season voicing support for the slate of school board candidates. The mailers voiced opposition to mask mandates, as well as critical race theory (CRT), social-emotional learning (SEL) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.
Murphy asked incoming board members to value equity and inclusion.
“To our newly-elected board members, my prayer for you is that you grow to love this corporation and the kind, compassionate, intelligent people who are this corporation.”
“I pray that you come to understand that our diversity is our gift, and we are all smart, special, valuable people,” she said. “We respect ourselves and we respect others.”
She said the district is “based on the idea of equity,” and “we do all that we can to ensure that all of our students are supported and challenged to maximize their God-given talents.”
Murphy said “most importantly, we include everyone.”
“For what is the opposite of inclusion: exclusion,” she said. “And who would we exclude? All are welcome in our public schools.”
Corbett said she appreciates everyone she has worked with on the board, and she mentioned both the positive and negative aspects of the job.
She said it has been tough to “sit in this seat and be ridiculed” as people take out their frustration on board members.
“We get a lot of hate mail, I hate to say,” she said. “In the last [few] years, we’ve had to make some really tough decisions.”
Corbett also expressed concerns about “politics playing such a part in school board elections when it’s supposed to be non-partisan.”
Brown thanked the NAFCS board, administrators, teachers and staff for their work, and he noted how much he loved touring schools as a board member.
“We have a great corporation, and we don’t take a backseat to anybody, so don’t let the negativity get you down,” he said. “If you’re feeling bad sometimes, talk to a teacher, go to a first-grade classroom and watch those kids, and you can’t help but feel good about what’s happening there.”
NAFCS Interim Superintendent Bill Briscoe recognized the departing board members at Monday’s meeting, saying they have succeeded in “serving our students, serving our parents [and] serving the community.”
“I can tell you by any measure our corporation is outstanding,” he said. “We’re probably fiscally in the best shape we’ve ever been. We’re doing more for our kids, we’re doing more for our staff, and I just think that you all have done a very good job in voting your conscience and trying to do what’s best for everybody concerned.”
Briscoe said Murphy was “uniquely qualified to serve both as a board member and as president.”
“You’ve always been professional, you’ve been thoughtful and you’ve been measured in all of your decision-making,” he said. “You’ve always been an advocate for students and you’ve consistently valued our employees both in your questioning and in your decision-making.”
Lee Ann Wiseheart, the NAFCS board member representing District 2, was re-elected to the seat in the November election. On Monday, she praised the work the board members have completed under challenging circumstances.
“Nobody knows all that we go through as school board members, and I can assure you that nobody but elected school board members knows what it’s like to do this kind of work and service during a pandemic,” she said.
At Monday’s meeting, Floyd County resident Josh Suiter thanked the departing board members for their service and urged the remaining and new board members “check your politics at the door” and focus on inclusion.
“Decisions you make impact all NAFCS families,” he said. “Please remember that. As a father of two biracial children, I would also ask that you strive to build a diversity, equity and inclusion plan that sets all children up for success.”
At Monday’s meeting, the school board also voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding between the district and the NAFC Bus Driver Association to increase pay for bus drivers.
The MOU is effective Jan. 1 and goes through June 30 of 2023. All pay grades will receive a 7.2% raise.
The starting hourly wage will be $26.16 with the raise.
“We are confident this increase in pay will solidify us in the competing in the region for these needed positions,” Assistant Superintendent Thomas Brillhart said.
The 2023-2024 contract includes another pay increase of 1%. This will bring starting pay to $26.42 an hour. It will also include a pay increase of 5% for Prosser Career Education Center trips and a 7% increase for extracurricular trips.
The board also moved to increase pay for substitute bus drivers. The pay increase, effective Jan. 1, brings pay to $24.75 an hour.
