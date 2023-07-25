Head to the Indiana State Fair, Friday, July 28 through Sunday, Aug. 20, and make the Natural Resources Building and its surroundings your prime destination. Just as in past years, there is no charge for any Department of Natural Resources activity after entering the fair.
Located in the northwest area of the fairgrounds, the building and its new banners, paint, and freshly cleaned and repaired stone will welcome you.
While enjoying the air-conditioned comfort, you can pick up the latest guidebooks on recreation, fishing, and hunting and trapping. There will also be educational and recreational resources and activities for everyone of all ages to enjoy. You’ll also find new public bathrooms with new sinks, toilets, toilet partitions, and plumbing.
DNR will loosely tie into this year’s overall fair theme, basketball, by focusing on outdoor recreation. Fairgoers can test their skills at the Indiana Conservation Officers’ Pellet Gun Range, and kids age 5-17 can try their luck at the Fishin’ Pond, which is next to the building. Volunteers are still needed at the Fishin’ Pond to help children fish, prepare poles, register anglers, and guide guests. Volunteers receive a free T-shirt, as well as fair admission and parking for their days of service. Register at https://www.in.gov/dnr/places-to-go/events/dnr-at-the-state-fair/dnr-state-fair-fishin-pond.
At the amphitheater, which is also next to the building, check out the live reptiles at 10 a.m. and a live birds of prey program at 4:30 p.m., scheduled for every day of the fair. More programs will be offered at the amphitheater and on the building’s front porch. Updates, schedules, and more are at dnr.IN.gov/statefair
“It is a delight for the Department of Natural Resources to return to the Indiana State Fair to showcase our team, programs, and services to our returning visitors of the building, as well as first-time guests,” said Coni Hudson, director of special events for DNR Communications. “This year you can expect the old favorites plus some new surprises from DNR.
“We’re excited to have a fisheries biologist on hand more often because we will have fish on display the full length of the fair, plus some additional fishing education activities to reflect that.”
While shopping for outdoors-themed gifts, T-shirts, and toys inside the building’s Mother Nature’s Mercantile, you can get an exclusive deal on Outdoor Indiana magazine that is available only to fair attendees while supplies last. Simply buy a subscription at the cash register, and you will be handed the current July/August issue, highlights of which are at OutdoorIndiana.org. Your one- or two-year subscription ($15 or $28, respectively) will start with the September/October issue, so you will be getting one issue free.
Building hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, excluding Mondays and Tuesdays, when the fair is closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.