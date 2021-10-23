JEFFERSONVILLE — On Saturday afternoon, the culmination of art and community that Jeffersonville has been focusing on for several years came to life.
Residents and visitors streamed into The Depot on Michigan Avenue, a new food/music/art venue in the heart of the NoCo Arts and Cultural District. Some carried lawn chairs to watch the Crashers perform. Others stood in line at the food trucks and bar, or made their way through the brightly-colored shipping containers where local artists showed off their craft.
The new space is celebrating its opening with festivals like this for the next three Saturdays. Each week will bring new music and local visual artists.
"I'm tickled to death," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, who was there with his wife and neighbors, said. "I'm seeing a lot of smiles down here, people of all ages. I know everybody is excited to see the Crashers. We have enjoyed going through and looking at the art exhibits."
The rand opening also coincided with another special project — the paining of the NoCo Mural Mile. More than 170 people participated in the painting of 1,800 linear feet of sidewalk which leads from the base of the Big 4 Bridge to the arts district. It was originally scheduled for June but had to be postponed several times due to rain.
"I think it's been really encouraging to see community members actively wanting to shape what they're community looks like and being so excited," Emilie Dippie, Jeffersonville public arts administrator, said. "There's been such an amazing feeling in the air as people are painting in their sections and collaborating and working together and trying to make something really beautiful. It's just kind of a really beautiful expression of what community is."
She said that it happening the same day as The Depot opening "is just so special," she said. "It's a real celebration of what we've been trying to do in the NoCo Arts and Cultural district which is to activate arts in Jeffersonville, engage our community in art and connect artists to the community. So I think for a lot of people, we're seeing the fulfillment of a lot of dreams today."
Jennifer Hammond and Jessica Mosqueda were among the artists Dippie had invited to participate in this first show. Mosqueda painted in front of the glass wall of the shipping container space the two shared as event attendees looked on. Hammond had on display the art she creates using reclaimed glass, which she covers with resin.
"I use bottles and plates and light fixtures and vases and anything I can get my hands on," she said, adding that she though the event and The Depot itself were "a really cool setup."
Kay Magula, who works at First Savings Bank which is sponsoring the events, was watching the activities from one one of the shipping container platforms.
"I love it, it's going to be great for this area," she said.
