NEW ALBANY — The Floyd Circuit Court has jurisdiction to preside over all civil and criminal cases. In Floyd County, the circuit court presides over all probate/estate, trust and juvenile cases, while criminal cases make up less than 10% of the docket.
On Nov. 8, voters of Floyd County will select a circuit court judge to replace J. Terrence Cody, who has served four terms on the bench since 1998. The two candidates vying for the seat are Republican Justin Brown and Democrat Dana Eberle-Peay.
A native of Henderson, Kentucky, Brown graduated from the University of Louisville’s Brandeis School of Law in 2014. Brown served in private practice from 2014-16, and then as staff attorney for the Indiana Department of Child Services for 7 months in 2016-17. Since 2017, he has served as deputy prosecutor for the Floyd County Superior Court.
As the deputy prosecutor in Floyd County, Brown has served as the 4D child support prosecutor and the juvenile delinquency prosecutor. Currently, he is the lead misdemeanor prosecutor; his current open cases include a significant number of marijuana and paraphernalia possession cases, as well as charges of theft, public intoxication, etc. He emphasizes that his experience in the prosecutor’s office has prepared him to serve as the Floyd Circuit Court judge.
“A large portion of the child support cases whether they are juvenile paternity, or initiated as domestic with or without children were filed in circuit court. So between that and then as lead misdemeanor, I've also handled major felonies,” he said. “So, my experience runs the gamut of all of the courts here in Floyd County.”
While criminal cases make up less than 10% of all the cases that appear in circuit court, Brown is quick to point out that in Floyd County, circuit court has exclusive jurisdiction over all juvenile delinquency cases.
“With juveniles, you have a chance for proactive early intervention, especially with the delinquency cases," he said.
To that end, he would like for Floyd County to have its own juvenile detention center.
“I think it's important for Floyd County to have our own juvenile facilities here so that we can not just have the detention facilities, but also residential inpatient treatment, so that we can help make sure we're providing all of the services that families need,” he said, explaining that the overcrowding of Clark County’s detention center has left the county in a bind with nowhere to house youth offenders.
Brown is confident that his approach to crime will resonate with voters. Despite the fact that no criminal trials have been held in Floyd County’s circuit court this year, he believes that the increase in juvenile delinquency activity is the most important issue for voters in his race.
“Especially with violent crimes,” he said, adding “we see a lot coming from across the river.”
Criminal justice however, is not the primary issue that the incoming circuit court judge will contend with. An increase in court document loads has led to a backlog of cases, and people waiting weeks and months for their day in court. In the circuit court, the majority of these cases are estate, civil and family cases.
Brown believes that his experience in the prosecutor's office will be helpful in handling this issue as well.
“It's just going to be incumbent upon me if I'm blessed to be elected, to get in to come in to work hard, and to try to make sure that we're moving cases through,” Brown said. “You know, we're having reasonable timelines, reasonable expectations, because that's responsible not only to the victims, but to the defendants, the attorneys and the taxpayer, because we want to make sure we're being judicious and pragmatic in our court time.”
