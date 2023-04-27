NEW ALBANY — The Derby City Classic, to be presented Saturday by Caliber Arm Wrestling, will have classes for pros, amateurs, younger than 18, and possibly women.
“I’m thinking about 100 arm wrestlers are going to show up,” said Greg Brown, Caliber Arm Wrestling’s owner. “About 50 (people) come to my practice."
During the last tournament, people came from Tennessee, Ohio and elsewhere, including Canada, to participate, he said.
The event, which will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Hops, will have cash and other prizes for the winners in each class. Prizes will be announced at the event.
Participants will have to sign waivers and those under 18 will have to have a parent or legal guardian sign for them. Weigh-ins for the event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and the event will begin at noon Saturday.
Our Lady of Perpetual Hops is at 300 Foundation Court, New Albany. To get tickets for the event go to https://www.eventbrite.com and search for Derby City Classic. Tickets will also be sold at the doors.
The tournament will also be livestreamed on Caliber Arm Wrestling’s YouTube Channel, which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@caliberarmwrestling8519.
Amateur classes will be divided into 175 lbs. and under, 176-215 lbs. and 216 lbs. and over. The pro class will have 154-175 lbs., 176-197 lbs., 198-219 lbs., 220-241 lbs. and 242 lbs. and over.
“We’re going to have different weight classes, but only for the amateurs and for the pros,” Brown said. “So the women, depending on how many show up, we’re going to weigh them in anyways. But if there’s only four that show up, we’re not going to have a weight class formed.”
If enough women participate in the tournament, Brown said they will organize a weight class for them. There will not be a weight class for those younger than 18.
Two food trucks will be available during an event as well as a bar, provided by Our Lady of Perpetual Hops. There will be a separation between the bar and the area that people younger than 21 will be able to sit and participate in the event.
“We’ll have T-shirts for sale, stuff like that,” Brown said. “We’ll have drinks for the kids also, a fun energy drink… We’ll have it on a kegerator so they get ice cold power drink, it’ll be pretty fun.”
