Derby Dinner Playhouse will present Molly Shannon’s TILLY THE TRICKSTER as part of its Children’s Musical Theatre series May 27, June 3, 10, 12, 17, 24.
This high-spirited tale follows a feisty, mischievous youngster named Tilly, who loves nothing more than playing pranks and causing a little trouble. From leaking cups to toothpaste-flavored cookies, this saucy heroine has more than one inventive and relentless trick up her sleeve. And no one can escape her tomfoolery. Not even Peppermint, her highly intelligent but misunderstood dog. But when the tables are turned and her family does some scheming of its own, will Tilly decide to change her trickster ways?
TILLY THE TRICKSTER is based on the children’s book by “Saturday Night Live” alum Molly Shannon. It was adapted for the stage by Jeremy Dobrish with music and lyrics by Drew Fornarola and orchestrations by David Abbinanti. Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Tina Jo Wallace. The cast will include Embry Thielmeier as Tilly, along with Chris Bryant, Cherrie Vaughn, Jaime Young, Heaven Williams and Zach Burrell.
All public performances of TILLY THE TRICKSTER include breakfast at 9 a.m. or lunch at noon.. An evening performance with dinner has been added on Monday, June 12 (doors open 5:45 p.m.). All performances feature a kid-friendly menu and are one hour in length. This production is most suitable for ages 3 - 12.
For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com.
