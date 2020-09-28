Derby Dinner Playhouse will present CLUE THE MUSICAL, opening Sept. 30 and continuing through Nov. 8, 2020.
The internationally popular game comes to life in this fun-filled musical that features the world’s best-known suspects. CLUE THE MUSICAL invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room and with what weapon. Each audience member receives a form to play along, and at each performance there are three new cards chosen. That means there are over 200 different solutions possible with the possibility of a different performance every night! Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel this mystery, but you too can play along in this colorful crowd-pleaser!
CLUE THE MUSICAL is based on the Parker Brothers board game and was written by Peter DePietro with music by Galen Blum, Wayne Barker and Vinnie Martucci. Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with Choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and Musical Direction by Scott Bradley. The cast will include Bobby Conte, Jillian Prefach, Brittany Cox, Zach Perrin, Blake Graham, Harli Cooper and J.R. Stuart.
All seating is socially distanced and masks are required.
For ticket information call 812-288-8281 or go to derbydinnerplayhouse.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.