Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville will present the regional premiere of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” Oct. 5 through Nov. 13.
Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of year, but by morning it is one passenger fewer. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers must rely on famed detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer before he strikes again.
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS was adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig and first appeared on stage in 2017. Derby Dinner’s production was directed by Jim Hesselman with cast members including J.R. Stuart as Hercule Poirot, Matthew Brennan, Rita Thomas, David Hussey, Harli Cooper, Sara King, and more.
Ken Ludwig’s clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha’s celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace. So, wax your mustache and hold on to your passport for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS!
For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com
