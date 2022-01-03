CLARKSVILLE — Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the Southern-fried comedy, “The Red Velvet Cake War,” beginning Wednesday through Feb. 13. For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com.
This riotously funny comedy features the three Verdeen cousins — Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette. The cousins could not have picked a worse time to throw their family reunion, but it’s on, and Gaynelle’s hosting it! Having “accidentally” crashed her minivan through her husband’s girlfriend’s doublewide, Gaynelle is one frazzled nerve away from a spectacular meltdown. As the wildly eccentric Verdeen family gathers, things spin hilariously out of control when a jaw-dropping high-stakes wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake. This fast-paced romp will make you wish your own family reunions were this much fun.
“The Red Velvet Cake War” was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, the writing team of hit comedies like “Dearly Beloved” and “The Savannah Sipping Society,” both previously seen on the Derby Dinner stage. This production of “The Red Velvet Cake War” was directed by Jim Hesselman and the cast includes Tina Jo Wallace, Rita Thomas, Katelyn Webb, Cary Wiger, J.R. Stuart, Bill Hanna and more.
