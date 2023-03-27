Derby Dinner Playhouse will present Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville”, March 29 thru May 14, 2023.
“Escape to Margaritaville” follows career-minded Rachel and her best friend Tammy to a tropical paradise where they meet up with Tully, part-time bartender and part-time singer at the Margaritaville Hotel & Bar. Rachel and Tully both think they have life all figured out until they fall for each other and start to question everything. This heart-warming Broadway musical comedy features original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Margaritaville”, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano”, and many more.
“Escape to Margaritaville” was written by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley with music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett. Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and musical direction by Scott Bradley. The cast will include Dick Baker, Harli Cooper, Katelyn Webb, Robert Sharkey, Amber Mawande-Spytek, Matthew Brennan, and more!
This production is recommended for ages 15 and older due to adult content. For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com
